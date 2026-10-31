“The Heaviest Birthday”... Kim Da-young Is Spotted With a Full-Term Baby Bump; Husband Bae Sung-jae Is 14 Years Her Senior

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Joon-seok] Former announcer Kim Da-young, wife of broadcaster Bae Sung-jae, celebrated her birthday while pregnant.

On the 30th, Kim Da-young shared several photos on her social media with the caption, “The heaviest birthday of my life—for two.”

The photos showed Kim Da-young enjoying a birthday date with Bae Sung-jae. She smiled as she sat beside him at a restaurant, and outdoors, she posed with her arms around her prominent baby bump against a backdrop of autumn foliage.

On the 2nd, Kim Da-young announced her pregnancy, saying, “A baby, like a gift, has come to us too. By the end of this year, our family will grow from two to three.” The couple are expecting their baby at the end of the year.

Bae Sung-jae and Kim Da-young registered their marriage in May last year. Instead of holding a separate wedding ceremony, they celebrated with a family meal, then traveled to Italy for their honeymoon.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.