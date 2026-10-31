Nam Bo-ra on question about premarital pregnancy: “Our 100-day-old son might have come to the wedding” (“Donjjul Hearing”)

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Actor Nam Bo-ra candidly shared everything from a joke about her wedding to her hopes of having five children.

Nam Bo-ra appeared on “Donjjul Hearing,” a show on KIWOOM Securities’ YouTube channel “Channel Keukeu,” recently released, and opened up about married life and her plans for children.

That day, Park Young-jin playfully asked Nam Bo-ra, who is raising a son just over 100 days old, “Did your son come to the wedding?” She quipped, “He may have come, or he may not have,” drawing laughs.

Nam Bo-ra, the eldest of 13 siblings, also shared the remarkable size of her family. She drew admiration with a family photo featuring eight sons and five daughters, and she even guessed the birthday of her seventh younger sibling. She also revealed, “No one in my family has a birthday in February.”

She then drew attention by saying, “I’d like to have my second child in February.” Her plan is to make February, when no one in her family has a birthday, the birth month of her second child. Nam Bo-ra added, “If it were up to me, I’d like to have five children, but given my age, I think three might be the limit.”

Nam Bo-ra, the eldest of 13 siblings, showed her candid side by sharing both her wish to have a large family and her realistic plans for having children.

“Donjjul Hearing” is released every Thursday at 6 p.m. on KIWOOM Securities’ YouTube channel “Channel Keukeu.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.