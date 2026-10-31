Shin Min-a, said to have “muscle genes” that even Kim Woo-bin envied, says, “I was urged to compete in a kickboxing tournament”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Actress Shin Min-a showed off her exceptional athletic ability.

Actress Shin Min-a appeared on Lee Eun-ji’s YouTube channel on the 30th.

Shin Min-a, who recently began managing her diet, said, “I used to maintain my shape without exercising or dieting, but I felt that my body wasn’t in good shape. When the pants I used to wear stopped fitting well, I felt it was time to start taking care of myself.” She has previously said she was genetically blessed with muscle—a trait even Kim Woo-bin envied.

Shin Min-a brought laughter when she said, “I’m making a conscious effort to eat fruit and salad and to include carbohydrates. After doing that for two weeks, I dreamed I was eating pizza. The next day, I dreamed I was eating tteokbokki.”

Lee Eun-ji asked, “Do you work out, too?” and Shin Min-a said, “I’ve tried Pilates and done ballet.” When Lee Eun-ji said, “That suits you,” Shin Min-a candidly replied, “You think it would suit me, right? I thought so too when I started, but when I was jumping while looking in the mirror, I really couldn’t bear to watch. I jump at a different speed from the one I imagine. I quit ballet after that,” drawing more laughter.

Lee Eun-ji asked, “Would something like kickboxing suit you better?” Shin Min-a replied, “I was in a drama called ‘Ttaeryeo.’ It was a boxing drama, and I had some talent for it. The coach who was teaching me told me I should enter a competition sometime,” surprising everyone.

Shin Min-a said, “But my agency said I couldn’t. I wanted to compete,” and added, “I’m really good at sports. I actually have good athletic ability, but I bulk up too much, so I try not to work out much. I just watch my diet, go for walks, and stretch.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.