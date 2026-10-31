‘Hygiene controversy’: Kian84 wipes his mouth with a towel he blew his nose into and even uses it as a rag... Yuri asks, “Why aren’t you sick?”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Joon-seok] Yuri couldn’t hide her surprise as Kian84 was seen wiping his mouth with a towel he had used to blow his nose and picking up and eating squid that had fallen on the ground.

A day in Kian84’s life was featured on the MBC variety show I Live Alone, which aired on the 30th. He had gone to his mother’s home on Jeju Island for his 43rd birthday.

Kian84 was having a meal by the seaside with a birthday lunchbox his mother had packed for him when he dropped a container of side dishes. He picked up the pieces of squid scattered on the ground one by one, placed them on his rice, and ate them. Watching him, Yuri exclaimed in surprise, “On the rice?”

When Kian84 ate the squid as it was, Yuri was horrified and asked, “You’re eating that?” Jeon Hyun-moo joked, “Watch out for appendicitis.”

Kian84 then wiped his mouth with the towel he had used to blow his nose. The other cast members showed little reaction, seemingly accustomed to it, but Yuri was surprised once again.

Asked what he used the towel for, Kian84 replied, “It’s a sports towel. I use it to wipe off sweat, after washing my hair, as a dishcloth, and even as a floor rag.”

Yuri reacted with disbelief, asking, “Why aren’t you sick? How are you not sick?” Jeon Hyun-moo drew laughs by saying, “It seems like your immune system has actually gotten stronger.”

Kian84’s hygiene habits had also become a talking point earlier on season 2 of Netflix’s Kian’s Bizarre B&B.

At the time, Kim Yeon-koung mentioned that Kian84 had worn the same underwear for three straight days. She also tried to stop him after seeing him lie down on a blanket without showering after sweating.

The scene of bedding used by guests being shaken out and put back out without being washed also drew criticism of how the bedding was managed.

Meanwhile, on that day’s broadcast, Kian84 also revealed a desire to get plastic surgery, saying his cheeks had sagged while he was running.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.