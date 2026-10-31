Hong Hye-geol and Yeo Esther hit by bad news ahead of Africa trip: “War means they lose the money paid for a Dubai hotel”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Doctor couple Hong Hye-geol and Yeo Esther are heading to Africa.

On the 30th, a video titled “Yeo Esther and Hong Hye-geol Are Finally Going to Africa!” was posted on the couple’s YouTube channel.

“We’re finally going on a trip. We’re leaving for Türkiye and Africa for 15 days,” Hong Hye-geol said excitedly. “My wife had backed out more than once after saying she’d go, so I came up with a plan. No cancellations. I made you press the button yourself. It’s actually an expensive place. We’re going for a 60th-birthday celebration, and booking six months in advance turned out to be nearly 60% cheaper.”

Yeo Esther said happily, “It’s an extremely expensive hotel, but everything is included. The price covers meals and the safari, and they even clean your shoes—you leave them out in the evening, and they bring them back in the morning. They’ll also bring you whatever food you want.”

Then Hong Hye-geol suddenly said, “I’m going to reveal a secret.” Yeo Esther worried, saying, “I was afraid you’d spent money again, Hye-geol,” before adding hopefully, “You finally prepared my 60th-birthday present, even if it was late.”

But Hong Hye-geol said, “This is ridiculous. Do you know me that poorly? I’ve never given you a present—not once—and I never will.” He added, “I’m really sorry. It’s nothing like that. Promise me you won’t get angry. You have every reason to be upset.”

Hong Hye-geol cautiously explained, “We had originally planned to travel via Dubai. We were going to stay there for a few days and then head to Nairobi, but the situation in the Middle East turned into war and all that chaos, didn’t it?” Yeo Esther caught on: “We lost the money, didn’t we? We lost the money on the Dubai hotel, didn’t we?” Hong Hye-geol lamented, “The airline will issue a refund, but we can’t get one for the Dubai hotel. But there’s nothing we can do.” Frustrated, Yeo Esther replied, “The safari isn’t refundable, but there are plenty of options in Dubai, so we should choose a refundable booking.” She then said with resignation, “Do you know why I’m not angry? Once it’s over the limit, I don’t get angry.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.