'43-Year-Old' Lee Sedol Had a 20-Year-Old Daughter... “Friends with Mentors Born in 2006”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Joon-seok] Lee Sedol, 43, revealed that he is the father of a daughter in her 20s.

He made the mentors, who were born in 2006 and are 23 years younger than him, laugh when he said, “You’re friends with my daughter.”

On the variety show “Unemployed Lee Sedol,” which aired on the 30th on KBS 2TV, Lee Sedol joined a cleanup at a Hangang River swimming pool after it closed.

That day, he met the 20-year-old mentors and asked, “What year were you born?” When they replied, “2006,” Lee Sedol explained, “I asked your age because you’re friends with my daughter.” The mentors shouted at him, “Dad!”

Later, when one of the mentors asked how old he was when he started playing Go, Lee Sedol replied, “I started when I was five.” He said he began naturally after watching his father and older brothers and sisters, all amateur 5-dan players, play Go.

He recalled, “My older brothers and sisters were learning, so I followed along and played it as a game,” and added, “When the family got together while I was young, we played a lot of Go.”

He also recalled the first time he beat his father. Lee Sedol said, “I think I was nine; I felt good when I beat him for the first time at such a young age,” adding, “But as I kept winning, at some point it started to feel strange.”

He added, “At nine, a father is such a significant presence. I had this strange feeling, like, ‘Is this right?’”

Lee Sedol married Kim Hyun-jin, who was the same age as him, in 2006, and they have one daughter.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.