“Seok-jin, You’re Asking Too Much”... Ji Seok-jin’s High Ad Fee Scuttled the Deal, So Yang Se-chan Filmed It Instead

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Joon-seok] Broadcaster Ji Seok-jin revealed that an advertising deal he was considered for fell through at the final stage.

On the 31st, a video titled “The Pung-hyang Middle School Afterstory Is Pinggyego | EP. 123 #LeeSungmin #JiSeokjin #YangSechan #YooJaesuk” was released on the YouTube channel DdeunDdeun.

In the video, Yoo Jae-suk mentioned that actor Lee Sung-min had recently filmed several commercials. Lee expressed his gratitude, saying, “I think it’s thanks to ‘Pung-hyang Middle School.’”

Listening to this, Ji Seok-jin said, “There was an ad offer that came in for both me and Lee Sung-min. It made it to the final stage, but it didn’t work out,” adding, “I do get a lot of ad offers, but things tend not to work out in the end.”

He added, “There are even ads I didn’t do that Yang Se-chan ended up filming. I guess I quoted a bit too high,” suggesting that his high asking fee might have been why the deal fell through.

Yang Se-chan joked, “The advertiser said, ‘Seok-jin, you’re asking a bit too much.’”

Yoo Jae-suk then told Ji Seok-jin, “You have this ‘I’ve given everything up’ syndrome.” He said, “You keep saying you’re not greedy and that you’ve let everything go,” but added, “Then a little later, when you watch his Shorts, a Rolex pops out of a box,” exposing him.

Yoo Jae-suk continued, “Buildings show up in his Shorts, things like that. Of course, they might be things he’s interested in, but I wonder why he keeps pretending otherwise,” drawing laughter.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.