Kang Soo-jung: “I suffered severe vomiting and diarrhea after eating the beef bone soup my father made; I later miscarried and took a break from broadcasting”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Former announcer Kang Soo-jung revealed what led her to take a break from broadcasting.

On the 30th, a video titled “Hello, I’m Back” was posted on Kang Soo-jung’s YouTube channel.

After resuming her YouTube channel, Kang Soo-jung spent some time reading the information about herself listed in an online encyclopedia. She won 50 million won for winning KBS2’s “1 vs. 100.” Kang Soo-jung said, “I ate the beef bone soup wrong that day and had a severe bout of vomiting and diarrhea.”

Kang Soo-jung shared a surprising behind-the-scenes story, saying, “My mom made a lot of beef bone soup before she went on a trip and left it, but my dad was home alone, so I came back from our newlywed home. I spent the night at my parents’ house, ate the soup my dad had made, and thought, ‘This tastes a little strange?’ But that day, I was really sick. I thought I wouldn’t be able to finish the broadcast, but I won.”

Asked what she had done with the prize money, Kang Soo-jung confessed, “I spent it well. And this is a really sad story, but after that I took a break from broadcasting. I had a miscarriage. So I spent it well.”

She continued, “I’ve been sedated many times for IVF, so my memory is poor. People tell me not to try to elicit sympathy that way, but I’m serious. I always tell my son and husband, ‘My memory is this bad because I went through all that to have you.’” She also lamented, “Maybe it’s because I’m approaching menopause, but sometimes I can’t remember having gone somewhere or meeting someone.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.