“We can’t sleep together”—Baek Ji-young and Jung Suk-won reveal they sleep in separate rooms in their 13th year of marriage

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Joon-seok] Singer Baek Ji-young opened up about being unable to fall asleep with her husband, Jung Suk-won, because of their daughter.

Sunwoo Yong-nyeo advised, “Now you should let the child sleep alone, and the two of you should sleep together.”

On the 31st, a video titled “Baek Ji-young and Her Husband’s Married Life After They Were Caught Sleeping in Separate Rooms and Got an Earful from Sunwoo Yong-nyeo” was released on the YouTube channel “Baek Ji-young Baek Z Young.”

Baek Ji-young and Jung Suk-won, who are in their 13th year of marriage, talked about married life over breakfast with Sunwoo Yong-nyeo.

Sunwoo Yong-nyeo said that couples should accommodate each other and live in the same direction.

She went on to explain the benefits of sleeping with her husband, saying, “It’s really nice to sleep together.”

When Baek Ji-young said, “We can’t sleep together right now because of the child,” Sunwoo Yong-nyeo replied, “Now you should let the child sleep alone, and the two of you should sleep together.”

Baek Ji-young explained that her daughter comes running to her parents, and Sunwoo Yong-nyeo again advised that now the child had grown up, the couple should sleep together.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.