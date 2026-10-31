Despite the ‘labor exploitation’ allegations involving Hey Jini, a labor attorney offers a sobering analysis: “Legal penalties and compensation are impossible”

Hey Jini’s YouTube channel

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Joon-seok] A practicing labor attorney said that legal action, including claims for wages and criminal penalties, would be difficult in connection with labor exploitation allegations made by a former employee of Kidsworks, Hey Jini’s company.

On the 29th, Kim Hyo-shin, a labor attorney at Sonamu Labor Law Office, appeared on YTN Radio’s “Wise Radio Life” and analyzed the labor controversy at Kidsworks.

Earlier, former Kidsworks employee A said that while working for Hey Jini, A developed panic disorder due to excessive workloads and was also recognized as having suffered an industrial accident.

A claimed to have earned an annual salary of 20 million won while working up to 16 hours a day without overtime pay, and said A was unable to take time off even on weekends and holidays. A also claimed that when applying for workers’ compensation due to deteriorating health, the company initially said it would help but later submitted a written statement denying a connection between the work and the illness.

Kidsworks countered that it paid salaries according to its established pay structure, later raised the annual salary by 25%, and also provided a separate bonus.

It also denied the allegation that it had obstructed the workers’ compensation claim.

While acknowledging having received a bonus, A claimed that the annual salary was raised only once during A’s employment, from 20 million won to 21 million won, and that the increase was 5%, not 25%.

Labor attorney Kim explained that the statute of limitations on wage claims is three years and that the statute of limitations for criminal prosecution may already have expired.

He said, “All the limitation periods had expired by around the summer of 2020, leaving nothing that could be done legally,” and added, “In practical terms, the time for A to seek legal redress has passed.”

However, Kim noted that without verifying relevant materials, including the exact working hours, it was difficult to reach a definitive conclusion about working hours or the inclusive wage system.

He also added that the controversy involved criticism of the company’s ethics, separate from the question of legal liability.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.