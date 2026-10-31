Kim Hye-soo kneels at late Choi Bool-am’s wake to arrange mourners’ shoes; breaks down in Ko Du-shim’s arms

Photo: Media Mongu

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Kim Hye-soo knelt at the wake for the late Choi Bool-am and arranged the mourners’ shoes. She was also captured embracing Ko Du-shim and bursting into tears.

Recently, footage of Kim Hye-soo keeping vigil at Choi Bool-am’s wake was released through YouTube channels including Media Mongu and Media Pixel.

Dressed in a black suit, Kim Hye-soo welcomed mourners, neatly arranged the shoes they had taken off, and bowed deeply to greet them.

Footage also showed her taking attentive care of the deceased’s wife, Kim Min-ja. When Kim Min-ja left the wake, Kim Hye-soo supported her and wrapped a scarf around her.

She also shared her grief with senior actors who came to the wake. After welcoming Youn Yuh-jung and Ko Du-shim, Kim Hye-soo embraced Ko, who had paid her respects, and wept with her face buried against her. Ko comforted her, holding her hand tightly.

Kim Hye-soo’s connection with Choi Bool-am and his wife began with the 1987 drama “Samogok.”

After playing mother and daughter with Kim Min-ja in the drama, Kim Hye-soo maintained a longstanding relationship with both of them. She was so close to Choi Bool-am that she called him “father.”

Choi Bool-am died on the 29th, aged 87, while receiving inpatient treatment. His wake was held at Seoul Asan Medical Center Funeral Hall, and the funeral procession is scheduled for November 2. He will be buried at Donghwa Gyeongmo Park in Paju, Gyeonggi Province.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.