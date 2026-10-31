Kim Kwang-kyu leaves Songdo and buys a home in Yeonhui-dong: “It took me 28 years to buy a house in Seoul” (Hangout with Yoo)

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] The cast of Hangout with Yoo gets the surprise news that Kim Kwang-kyu has moved.

On the October 31 episode of MBC variety show Hangout with Yoo (directed by Kim Jin-yong, Kim Ki-ho, Ahn Ji-seon, Bang Seong-su, Park Eun-jin, and Kim Yeon-hong; written by Noh Min-seon), Yoo Jae-suk, Haha, Heo Kyung-hwan, and Joo Woo-jae team up with Kim Kwang-kyu to form the “Banquet Noodle Expedition.” The cast members become Kim’s personal assistants for the day and set out to find the nostalgic taste of the banquet noodles he can’t forget.

As they travel, a surprise update about Kim Kwang-kyu comes to light, grabbing everyone’s attention. When Heo Kyung-hwan says, “Hyung, move nearby so it’ll be easier for me to look after you,” Kim reveals news no one knew: “I moved.” The cast members are surprised, asking, “Hyung, you moved?” and “Why didn’t you tell us?” as they wonder where he moved.

Kim then shares that he has bought a home of his own in Yeonhui-dong, Seoul, and expresses his joy at fulfilling a longtime wish, saying, “It took me 28 years to buy a house in Seoul.” The cast members congratulate him on the happy news and throw themselves into the “banquet noodle” trip, perfect for a day of celebration.

Will Kim Kwang-kyu, who has shared the good news, find the best banquet noodles of his life? Viewers can follow the journey on MBC’s Hangout with Yoo, airing Saturday, October 31, at 6:30 p.m.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.