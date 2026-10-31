Kim Ga-yeon, six years apart in age from Im Yo-hwan, gets emotional over her future son-in-law: “I can’t believe I’m the gofer!”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Actress Kim Ga-yeon shared a warm moment with her future son-in-law.

On the 30th, a video titled “The Son-in-Law, Master of Grilling Meat, vs. Kim Ga-yeon, the Mother-in-Law, Queen of Side Dishes” was posted on the YouTube channel of Kim Ga-yeon and Im Yo-hwan.

Kim Ga-yeon decided to learn the secrets of making steak and aglio e olio from her future son-in-law, who is good at cooking. “At the Im household, the Lees don’t cook. They just eat. We previously featured a dish my son-in-law had made, and I saw lots of comments from people who wanted the recipe. I’ve only ever eaten the food he makes, but I’ll watch him cook and steal some of his techniques,” she said. “My husband did tell me to learn how to make pasta, but I never really got around to it. I’ll taste it and learn today, then make him some when he gets home,” she added.

Asked about the difficulty of the cooking, her future son-in-law said, “If I can do it, surely you can too.” Kim Ga-yeon responded, “You’re good at cooking, aren’t you? My daughter can’t cook. She’s the kind of person who can even mess up a meal kit.”

Asked how he became good at cooking, her future son-in-law said, “I lived on my own for a long time, and there were so many things I wanted to eat, so I started cooking.” Kim Ga-yeon asked, “Don’t people usually just buy something when they want to eat it?” He replied, “There were lots of foods you couldn’t get at restaurants. Restaurants didn’t sell things like beef-and-radish soup, so I made it myself.”

The cooking got underway in earnest. The future son-in-law, now the main chef, asked, “Who’ll prep the ingredients for me?” Kim Ga-yeon asked back, “Me?” Her daughter laughed and said, “That’s what I used to do.” Kim Ga-yeon got choked up: “I never thought I’d be someone’s gofer (assistant).” Her future son-in-law bluntly replied, “If you think it’s you, then you should do it,” and Kim Ga-yeon sank into despair: “I can’t believe I’m the gofer!” Even so, she helped him, saying, “But it can’t be helped. He’s good at it.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.