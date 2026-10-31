Questions remain unanswered nine years after the late Kim Joo-hyuk's death... That day through a forensic pathologist's eyes

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Forensic pathologist Yoo Seong Ho discussed the cause of death of the late actor Kim Joo-hyuk.

On the 30th, a video titled "The Day of Kim Joo-hyuk, as Seen by a Forensic Pathologist" was posted on Yoo Seong Ho's YouTube channel.

Kim Joo-hyuk died suddenly in a vehicle rollover accident near Yeongdong-daero in Samseong-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, on October 30, 2017. Nine years have passed since his death, but the exact circumstances of the accident and his cause of death have yet to be determined, adding to the sadness. The driver of the car ahead said that Kim had been clutching his chest at the time of the accident, prompting speculation that he was likely to have died of a myocardial infarction. However, the direct cause of death was confirmed to be head injuries, including a skull fracture.

Yoo Seong Ho said, "Actually, a close friend of mine performed the autopsy. They're very good at performing autopsies and are meticulous. What were the findings? Surprisingly, no signs at all of coronary artery damage, vascular abnormalities, or inflammation were found." He added, "When examining the heart, they don't just look at it with the naked eye; they also examine a lot of the muscle under a microscope. But neither myocardial infarction nor abnormalities in the cardiac conduction system were found. In other words, myocardial infarction can be ruled out as the cause of the accident based on the autopsy."

But Yoo Seong Ho said, "There's something important to keep in mind. Looking under a microscope doesn't mean you can detect arrhythmia. The fact that an autopsy found no abnormalities in the heart doesn't mean every arrhythmia that occurred just before the accident can be ruled out. An autopsy has its limits when it comes to arrhythmia; it could have been present." He added, "Because it leaves no trace after the accident, 'not detected' and 'never existed' are two different things. There may still be some nagging doubt."

Yoo Seong Ho said, "Ultimately, Kim Joo-hyuk's cause of death was traumatic head injury resulting from a traffic accident." He continued, "But as for the cause of the accident—if it's true that he was clutching his chest, why he did so in the first place—it's difficult to give an answer. I'm sorry." He added, "I've reviewed what has come out so far and looked at the autopsy report and photos. I remember that even the pathologist who performed the autopsy was frustrated," expressing his regret.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.