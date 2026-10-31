'Lee Kwang Soo's girlfriend' Lee Sun-bin acknowledges her past as 'Nonhyeon-dong's Bloodbath'... 'Scored 859 in a punch game'

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Joon-seok] Actress Lee Sun-bin revealed a past connected to her nickname, 'Nonhyeon-dong's Bloodbath.'

On the 30th, a video titled “I’ll act... I’m sorry, I’ll give up... | Empty House Daesung ep. 7: Lee Sun-bin” was released on the YouTube channel ZIP DAESUNG.

That day, Lee Sun-bin met with NCT DREAM's Jeno and Jaemin and chatted with them.

During the conversation, Lee Sun-bin's nickname, 'Nonhyeon-dong's Bloodbath,' came up.

Lee Sun-bin acknowledged the nickname, saying, “That was 8–9 years ago,” and revealed that she scored 859 points in a punch machine game at the time.

Unsure what to call Lee Sun-bin, Jeno and Jaemin hesitated between “Teacher Sun-bin” and “Auntie.” When Lee Sun-bin drew a line, saying, “I'm not an auntie,” the two ultimately decided to call her “Teacher Sun-bin.”

When the story came up that Jaemin had once been a well-known “mischief-maker,” Lee Sun-bin agreed, saying, “I'm like that too.” The two found that they shared playful personalities, adding to the laughter.

Meanwhile, Lee Sun-bin is in a publicly acknowledged relationship with actor Lee Kwang Soo.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.