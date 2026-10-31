“Song Hye-kyo at last?”—‘Pinggyego’ Sets Fans Abuzz by Teasing a Guest Gong Yoo Will Bring On

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Fans are buzzing over ‘Pinggyego’s announcement teasing a new guest appearance.

On the 31st, the team behind the YouTube series ‘Pinggyego’ posted a notice, saying, “On the last day of October, we’re sharing some upcoming news in hopes of bringing you, our members, the warmth of laughter.”

As its first announcement, the team behind ‘Pinggyego’ teased ‘Remote Countryside Getaway 2,’ saying, “The club president (Yoo Jae-suk), Uk-dong (Lee Dong-wook), Hee-chang (Nam Chang-hee), and Sang-sang (Lee Sang-yi) went to Boryeong, South Chungcheong Province, the hometown of Sang-sang’s father, where they ate, played, laughed, and chatted before coming back. It’s scheduled to be released on November 21, so don’t forget to join us.”

It added, “Before then, don’t miss this year’s final ‘Pinggyego’ episode,” and said, “After a long time, fellow member Yu-gong (Gong Yoo) came over to hang out, bringing a new member. His sworn brother Saebsaebi (Yang Se-chan) joined them, too, and they had a lively chat.” The team announced that a new video would be released on November 14.

Fans speculated that actress Song Hye-kyo might be the guest Gong Yoo would bring on. Gong Yoo and Song Hye-kyo starred together in the Netflix original ‘Tantara,’ which is set to be released on December 11. With speculation growing that the two leads might appear together in connection with the promotional schedule, anticipation for the new video is rising further.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.