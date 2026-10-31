Yaongyi loses 30 kg six months after giving birth to her second child... “I didn’t touch Mounjaro or any medication”

[Kim Joon-seok, reporter for Sportschosun] Webtoon artist Yaongyi said she had successfully lost 30 kg after giving birth to her second child.

On the 31st, Yaongyi posted on social media a video filmed while she was wearing workout clothes.

The screen showed the numbers “170 / 51” alongside the message: “Even I find it hard to fill in my hip dips. Exercise is the answer. Still, I’ve now reached -30 kg.”

She pushed back against speculation that she had relied on medication or supplements. Yaongyi said she had not taken any medication or supplements, including Mounjaro, and announced that she would put together and share her post-pregnancy exercise routine and eating habits for weight loss.

Yaongyi previously revealed that she weighed 83 kg when she gave birth to her second child.

She has also said that she weighed 72 kg when she left the postpartum care center and had lost weight to 54 kg by six months after giving birth. She previously described breastfeeding, walking 10,000 steps a day, skipping dinner and eating clean as her weight-loss routine.

Yaongyi rose to fame with the webtoon “True Beauty.” After her divorce, she raised her son on her own before marrying webtoon artist Seon-Uk Jeon in 2022. She gave birth to her second son in March.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.