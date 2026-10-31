Jo Hyun Ah, is this what losing 17 kg does?... Workout selfie shows her face looking “half its former size”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Joon-seok] Singer Jo Hyun Ah shared an update showing a markedly different look after losing 17 kg.

On the 31st, Jo Hyun Ah posted a photo on her social media with the caption, “All right, let’s work out.”

In the photo, Jo Hyun Ah is wearing workout clothes and looking at the camera. Her sharper facial contours and noticeably slimmer appearance caught the eye.

Jo Hyun Ah recently said on a broadcast that she had lost 17 kg.

Jo Hyun Ah previously revealed that she used the obesity treatment drug Wegovy for about three months, but experienced rebound weight gain after stopping and saw her weight rise to 62 kg.

Afterward, Jo Hyun Ah changed her lifestyle habits and resumed managing her weight. Jo Hyun Ah said that regular workouts at home and a diet centered on boiled vegetables such as water parsley and cabbage were part of the routine, along with not eating after 6 p.m.

Jo Hyun Ah, who had shared her experience using Wegovy and the rebound weight gain, has now followed news of losing 17 kg with an update on her workouts, showing her determination to keep taking care of herself.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.