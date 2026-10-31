Eun Ji-won, whose partner is 9 years his junior, imagines having a child: “I won’t be around when the child is in high school”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Joon-seok] Singer Eun Ji-won imagines what it would be like to have a child.

A day of “co-parenting” will be featured on KBS2’s Mr. House Husband Season 2 (directed by Kim Tae-jun, hereafter Mr. House Husband), airing tonight (the 31st) at 10:35 p.m. The episode follows Sleepy, who has gone from a “paper doll” to a “super dad” to siblings born in consecutive years, as he spends the day co-parenting with married couple Park Hyun-ho and Eun Ga-eun.

That day, Sleepy and his daughter Wooa warmly greet Park Hyun-ho, Eun Ga-eun, and their daughter Seowon. Sleepy confidently declares to them, “I do almost 100% of the childcare at home.”

But he soon admits, “Actually, it’s because I don’t have much work...” earning a rueful laugh. Park Hyun-ho says, “Senior~,” and shares a “we’re in the same boat” hug with Sleepy.

After the warm greetings, Sleepy says, “I serve on the operating committee at Wooa’s daycare,” and adds, “I’m the only dad in the moms’ group chat. I even created that group chat myself,” showing off his credentials as a “childcare expert at max level.”

Having earned Park Hyun-ho’s respect, Sleepy immediately gets down to co-parenting. Park Hyun-ho and Eun Ga-eun also get an indirect taste of caring for two children as they look after Seowon and Wooa together.

When Sleepy asks about having a second child, Eun Ga-eun replies, “I don’t know. My mind changes every day.”

Sleepy also mentions his wife’s “plan for a third child,” saying, “My wife used to say two would be the limit, but these days she says she wants a third.”

Eun Ga-eun says, “Since I’m getting older, if I’m going to have a second child, I think I need to have one soon,” but also shares her “real-life concern” about a career break: “I worked so hard to get to where I am now, and I’m afraid I could lose it all if I have to take back-to-back breaks because of a second child...”

Even so, Park Hyun-ho asks, “Wouldn’t it be easier to raise a child if you did it while you were even a year younger?” Eun Ga-eun agrees: “That’s true too. When Seowon is 20, I’ll be 60.”

As he listens to the couple’s conversation, MC Eun Ji-won drops a “bombshell remark”: “If I had a child, by the time they were in high school, I might not even be around.” His comment leaves Park Seo Jin and special guest Lim YoonA of ILLIT, who are in the studio, unable to react.

Sleepy says, “We were in a similar situation to Park Hyun-ho and Eun Ga-eun,” and candidly explains why he and his wife conceived their second child so soon after Wooa was born.

Sleepy reveals, “After we got married, my wife conceived naturally, but sadly had a miscarriage. Later, at the hospital we visited for tests, she was diagnosed with infertility despite being in her 30s. After a difficult attempt at IVF, we had our first child.”

He goes on to describe the difficult process of having children: “The doctor felt that if we didn’t try then, having a second child would be even harder, so we tried IVF again just three months after the birth and were able to have our second child soon afterward.”

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.