Baek Ji-young on why she stood by husband Jung Suk-won amid 'drug controversy': “Because I know what kind of person he is”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Joon-seok] Singer Baek Ji-young revealed why she stood by her husband, Jung Suk-won, after his past drug use caused a public controversy.

She said she was able to embrace him again because she knew what kind of person he was normally.

On the 31st, a video of Baek Ji-young and Jung Suk-won talking with Sunwoo Yong-nyeo was posted on the YouTube channel “Baek Ji-young.”

That day, recalling the early days of their marriage, Jung Suk-won said, “There was a period when I was quite lost, but I’ve overcome it now.”

He went on to express his gratitude to Baek Ji-young, saying, “Through this person, I learned the joy of loving and the joy of giving love.”

Jung Suk-won also admitted, “I caused trouble early in our marriage,” adding, “We went through all the troubles early on, so now I’m so happy.”

Baek Ji-young said, “People keep saying that I embraced Suk-won when he did something wrong,” adding, “If he had always been that kind of person, I might have turned my back on him too.”

She explained, “Because I knew what kind of person he was normally, when he did something wrong, I thought, ‘This is when I should embrace him.’”

Sunwoo Yong-nyeo agreed, saying, “That’s because you know Jung Suk-won’s true character.”

Jung Suk-won was previously indicted in 2018 on charges of drug use and sentenced to 10 months in prison, suspended for two years. After a period away from the public eye, he resumed his career by appearing on stage in a play in 2024. Baek Ji-young and Jung Suk-won married in 2013 and had a daughter in 2017.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.