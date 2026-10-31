“I should have gone first... I’m sorry”: Oh Ji-myung mourns at the funeral of his close friend, the late Choi Bool-am

Photo: Screenshot from an iMBC Entertainment video / Joint Press Corps

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Actor Oh Ji-myung shared his heartfelt grief as he bid farewell to his longtime friend, the late Choi Bool-am, on his final journey.

On the afternoon of the 31st, Oh Ji-myung visited the funeral hall at Asan Medical Center in Songpa-gu, Seoul, to pay his respects at the late Choi Bool-am’s funeral.

That day, Oh Ji-myung said, “Mr. Choi Bool-am and I were the closest of friends. I thought I would die first, but he went first,” adding, “I feel so sorry. I should have died first.” His words struck a poignant note.

He also recalled how he first met the deceased. Oh Ji-myung said, “We didn’t first get our start by taking the talent audition together while doing a play. A producer recruited both of us and brought us in. They brought the two of us in as parachute hires for KBS’s seventh cohort, so we never had to struggle,” he recalled with a smile.

Oh Ji-myung also reminisced about his years with the deceased, saying, “We were friends when we attended Jungang High School. We were very longtime friends.”

His apologies to the friend who had passed away first continued. Oh Ji-myung said, “This friend and I used to talk all the time: ‘Will you die first, or will I?’ But he went first. I’m sorry I lived a little longer.” His words left a deep ache.

Choi Bool-am died at age 87 on the 29th while undergoing inpatient treatment. The mourning room has been set up at the funeral hall at Asan Medical Center, and the funeral procession is scheduled for November 2. He will be laid to rest at Donghwa Gyeongmo Park in Paju-si, Gyeonggi Province.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.