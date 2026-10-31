Kim Kwang-kyu grabs Yoo Jae-suk by the collar for speaking informally: “Are you becoming like Lee Seo-jin too?” (“Hangout with Yoo”)

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Kim Kwang-kyu grabbed Yoo Jae-suk by the collar after Yoo spoke informally to him, drawing laughs.

The episode of MBC’s “Hangout with Yoo,” which aired on the 31st, showed Yoo Jae-suk, Haha, Heo Kyung-hwan and Joo Woo-jae serving as Kim Kwang-kyu’s personal assistants for the day and attending to his needs.

That day, after hearing that Kim Kwang-kyu often lost his phone, Yoo Jae-suk looked after it for him. Kim then showed off his latest foldable phone, saying, “Jae-suk gave it to me as a gift.”

But soon he asked, “The case keeps falling off. Could you get me a case too? It’s already cracked,” making everyone burst out laughing.

Yoo Jae-suk burst out laughing but still promised, “I’ll get you a case.” Belatedly embarrassed, Kim Kwang-kyu tried to smooth things over, saying, “I was joking. Let’s cut that. This is really bad form,” drawing more laughs.

Joo Woo-jae mentioned that he had recently seen Kim Kwang-kyu sobbing on SBS’s “My Grumpy Manager: Secretary Jin.” Kim was taken aback and replied, “I cried? You were the one who cried.”

Yoo Jae-suk also took Kim’s side, saying he hadn’t cried, but then casually said, “When did he ever?” Kim, stung by the remark, grabbed Yoo by the collar and said, “Are you turning into Seo-jin too?” sending the scene into fits of laughter.

Yoo Jae-suk quickly smoothed things over, saying, “That’s because you look young, hyung,” keeping the mood light.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.