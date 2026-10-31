Jun Jin gets choked up during a vow-renewal photo shoot with Ryu Yi-seo after their miscarriage: “I’m sorry and grateful”

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Jun Jin and Ryu Yi-seo held a vow renewal photo shoot for their sixth wedding anniversary.

On the 31st, a video titled “How Jun Jin and Ryu Yi-seo Got Great Value Wedding Photography, Dresses and Makeup for ‘2 Million Won’” was posted on the YouTube channel “My Love Ryu Yi-seo.”

Ryu Yi-seo said, “Last year was our fifth wedding anniversary. I wanted to take vow renewal photos then,” explaining that she was able to fulfill that wish, which she had not managed to realize last year, for their sixth anniversary.

The couple headed to a bridal shop, where Ryu Yi-seo tried on vintage wedding dresses in various styles. Jun Jin couldn’t take his eyes off his wife in her dress, saying, “This one is nice,” and “You look so beautiful.” He then joked, “If we take a picture side by side, I look almost old enough to be your dad. It feels like I married a young bride. You look so young,” making everyone laugh.

A little later, the two dressed in a vintage wedding gown and tuxedo and began the full-fledged photo shoot. “I’m excited,” Jun Jin said. “I liked our first wedding photos, too, but we had TV and all sorts of other things going on at the same time, so I don’t think I was able to give them proper attention. Finally, this time, it feels like we’re taking the photos more the way we want.” He could hardly hide his excitement.

The production crew noticed the matching rings on the couple’s hands, and Ryu Yi-seo proudly said, “We got these made this time.”

After the shoot, Jun Jin shared his heartfelt feelings: “A little while ago, I looked at my wife for a moment and got choked up. When you count the time we were dating, too, it’s been almost eight years now. You know that feeling of being sorry and grateful? When someone is so precious and lovely to you, you can feel sorry, too.” Ryu Yi-seo, meanwhile, made everyone laugh with a more down-to-earth thought: “Posing is hard.”

Jun Jin married Ryu Yi-seo, a former flight attendant, in 2020. The couple recently revealed that they had suffered the pain of a miscarriage, after beginning to try for a child through IVF six years into their marriage, prompting sympathy.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.