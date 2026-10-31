Kim Kwang-kyu buys a home of his own in Seoul after 28 years: “I left Songdo International City and moved to an older apartment in Yeonhui-dong” (“Hangout with Yoo”)

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Kim Kwang-kyu buys a home of his own in Seoul after 28 years: “I left Songdo International City and moved to an older apartment in Yeonhui-dong”

[Sportschosun reporter supremez] By purchasing an older apartment in Yeonhui-dong, Kim Kwang-kyu fulfilled his dream of owning a home in Seoul after 28 years.

Aired on the 31st, Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)’s “Hangout with Yoo” showed Yoo Jae-suk, Haha, Heo Kyung-hwan, and Joo Woo-jae serving as Kim Kwang-kyu’s personal assistants for a day and attending to his needs.

That day, Kim Kwang-kyu opened up about why he had considered running a noodle shop, saying, “Actually, I’d been thinking about learning some recipes and starting a small noodle shop since a year ago, because the ingredients for noodles are pretty cheap.”

He added, “When I’m home alone, I get depressed, so I thought it might be nice to talk with new people.”

After hearing this, Yoo Jae-suk urged Heo Kyung-hwan, “I don’t know about anyone else, but make sure you look after Kwang-kyu hyung a bit.” When Heo asked, “Couldn’t you move nearby so it’d be easier for me to look after you?”, Kim Kwang-kyu surprised them by confessing, “I’ve moved.”

Kim Kwang-kyu buys a home of his own in Seoul after 28 years: “I left Songdo International City and moved to an older apartment in Yeonhui-dong”

When the members asked curiously, “Why didn’t you tell us? Where did you move to?”, Kim Kwang-kyu revealed, “I moved to Yeonhui-dong.” He added, “I bought a place with a loan. It’s a really old apartment,” prompting congratulations.

Yoo Jae-suk said, “Songdo International City is really nice when you’re there, but it’s hard to come here for work schedules.” Joo Woo-jae congratulated him, saying, “Even Yeonhui-dong must feel so much closer.”

Kim Kwang-kyu said it was “close to Sangam” and added, “It took me 28 years to buy a home in Seoul,” expressing his joy at fulfilling a long-held wish.

Meanwhile, Kim Kwang-kyu bought a mixed-use apartment in the 50-pyeong range in Songdo, Incheon, in 2021, achieving his dream of owning a home. The apartment’s market price was reportedly as high as 1.4 billion won at one point.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.

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YoonSeon, Cho
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