Choi Myung-gil shares memories from 26 years ago with the late Choi Bool-am: “Rest in peace, Father”

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Actress Choi Myung-gil remembered the late Choi Bool-am and shared a heartfelt farewell.

On the 31st, Choi Myung-gil posted a video on her social media from “Where Was Your Nest?”, a special drama that aired on Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) in 2000.

The released footage showed Choi Myung-gil and Choi Bool-am acting together at the time. The two played a father and daughter in the drama.

Looking back on past memories through the video, Choi Myung-gil expressed how much she missed Choi Bool-am and her heartfelt affection for him. She added, “Rest in peace, Father,” paying tribute to the late actor.

Meanwhile, Choi Bool-am died on the 29th at the age of 87 while receiving inpatient treatment. A wake has been arranged at the funeral hall of Asan Medical Center, and the funeral procession is scheduled for November 2. His burial site is Donghwa Gyeongmo Park in Paju-si, Gyeonggi Province.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.