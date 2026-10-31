Lee Hee-kyung sobs after giving birth to her first son at 43... “Emergency C-section due to preeclampsia”

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Comedian Lee Hee-kyung welcomed her first son ten years into her marriage.

On the 31st, Lee Hee-kyung shared the news of her delivery herself on social media, writing, “Sharing the news of my delivery. I gave birth to a son on October 30.”

Lee Hee-kyung could not take her eyes off the son she had finally met after much difficulty, and eventually shed tears, revealing her overwhelming emotions.

“It was actually scheduled for November 5, but symptoms of preeclampsia suddenly started over the past few days, so I had to have an emergency C-section yesterday,” she said. She added, “Thankfully, the baby and I are both healthy now, and after giving birth, my blood pressure readings and everything else returned to normal, so I’m nothing but grateful. My recovery has also been very quick,” sharing an update on her condition.

Lee Hee-kyung smiled brightly, saying, “They say the pain from a C-section comes later, right? It’s day two after my C-section. Still, I think it’s more bearable than I feared,” and, “I’m working hard to recover alongside the mothers who had vaginal deliveries.”

Lee Hee-kyung also expressed her tender affection for her son, saying, “A child who is a blessing just by existing. Even though you’re all wrinkly, you look plump and adorable to Mom.”

Meanwhile, Lee married a businessman seven years her senior in 2016, and announced in April that she was pregnant after ten years of marriage, receiving many congratulations.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.