“If you ran into her in the bathroom, you’d get grabbed by the jaw”: Classmates join dispute over school-bullying allegations against Cha Ye-ryun

[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Actress Cha Ye-ryun has categorically denied allegations of school bullying, but conflicting claims from people who say they were her classmates have continued to fuel a dispute over what really happened.

On the 29th, a post titled “Please, 1985-born actress accused of school bullying, just stop working” appeared on an online community.

The author, identified only as A, claimed that actress C, her middle-school classmate, had persistently bullied her while they were in school. The post did not name the actress, but the controversy grew after some netizens identified Cha Ye-ryun based on details in the post, including the actress’s birth year and former school.

A claimed that she was repeatedly bullied in places including classrooms, bathrooms and buildings near the school, and that she had once been slapped so hard that her eardrum ruptured and her face became severely swollen. She also claimed that the actress borrowed her gym clothes and textbooks and did not return them, and swore at her when she asked for them back.

A added, “It pains me to see her smiling on TV or YouTube, or being portrayed as a good wife, a good mother, an actress who cooks well, or a wholesome character,” and called for an apology and for her to stop working. A also said that if the allegations were denied, she would release classmates’ testimony and additional evidence.

On the 30th, Cha Ye-ryun’s agency, HB Entertainment, categorically denied the allegations, saying, “We checked, and they are completely false.”

After the agency’s statement, comments continued to appear online from netizens who identified themselves as classmates at the time.

One netizen claimed, “I can’t say much about serious school violence like assault because I didn’t clearly witness it. But it’s true that she was one of five girls in a delinquent group who smoked, put other kids down, and borrowed gym clothes and textbooks as if they were their own, making their classmates afraid of them.”

The netizen continued, “I used to wonder whether nobody had come forward because she wasn’t that well-known, whether her agency had managed things well, or whether she had been a delinquent but hadn’t committed serious school violence. I’m posting this because if there was school violence, I hope the victims can get an apology and find even a little healing.”

Other netizens also backed A’s allegations with comments such as, “I’m amazed by the articles saying the school-bullying allegations are completely false. She knows what happened, doesn’t she? I think the decent thing to do is admit what happened when she was playing queen bee among the delinquents and apologize to the person she hit,” and, “If you ran into her in the bathroom, you’d get grabbed by the jaw. I’ve thought she had a lot of nerve ever since she debuted.”

But claims to the exact opposite also emerged. One netizen who said they had attended the same school claimed, “She was pretty back then, and it’s true that she had a bad reputation. Quite a few people disliked her. But as far as I remember, she wasn’t someone who went around hitting or bullying anyone.” The netizen added that they did not remember her taking money or belongings from anyone.

Another netizen, who said they had been in the same class as Cha Ye-ryun in both middle and high school, countered that the school’s disciplinary supervision was very strict at the time, making it difficult for so-called “delinquent groups” who intimidated other students to operate. The netizen also recalled that Cha Ye-ryun had worked as a model and in entertainment since her student days, attending school only enough to meet the attendance requirements and mostly sleeping while there. That comment has since been deleted.

Online, comments supporting and denying A’s claims continue to clash. Meanwhile, some netizens also claimed that comments they left on Cha Ye-ryun’s YouTube channel asking her to explain herself were deleted.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.