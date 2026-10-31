“If You Were a Normal Mom,” Lee Hyunyi Fights With Her Husband Over His Aggressive Remark

[Sportschosun | Reporter Jung An-ji] Model Lee Hyunyi shared an anecdote about a fight with her husband, opening up about conflicts she experienced while raising their children.

On the 31st, a video was released on the YouTube channel “Working Mom Lee Hyun Yi” featuring fortune teller Park Seong-jun visiting Lee Hyunyi’s home to examine the couple’s physiognomy and personalities.

That day, Lee Hyunyi mentioned a recent conflict with her husband, saying, “I gave birth to my children after coming to this house. People say everyone goes through this when raising kids, but we fought a lot.”

Their son had spent four weeks abroad and arrived home at 4 a.m. after a long journey. Lee Hyunyi had planned activities with him for the day he returned to Korea, but her husband suggested letting their son rest properly since he was tired from the long trip, and spending time together as a family since he had been away for a while.

Lee Hyunyi said, “He didn’t put it so nicely. He spoke very aggressively. He said, ‘If you were a normal mom...’ and that really hurt.” She went on to explain, “The child was getting bored, so I suggested going out for malatang, but he said, ‘If you were normal, you wouldn’t go out.’ I was offended, so I didn’t go.”

Lee Hyunyi added, “Whenever something like that happens, my husband asks why I don’t apologize. Is asking, ‘Do you want to go out for malatang?’ something I should apologize for?” She expressed her sense of unfairness.

Park Seong-jun then explained of Lee Hyunyi, “She has a delicate and attentive side, and a strong vulnerable side as well, so she has the kind of energy that makes her susceptible to being hurt by a single word, facial expression, or glance.” He added, “The words ‘not normal’ or ‘if you were normal’ themselves can come across as provocative to a wife.”

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.