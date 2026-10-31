Lee Hi and Dok2 share a romantic kiss in new song’s MV... Unabashed displays of affection after going public with their relationship

[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Singer Lee Hi and rapper Dok2, who are publicly dating, showed unabashed affection in their new song’s music video as well.

On the 31st, a music video for Dok2 and Lee Hi’s new song “KAI” was released on the YouTube channel “808 HI Recordings.”

The music video captured happy moments the two shared. Lee Hi and Dok2 walked hand in hand along a beautiful beach, wore matching outfits, and enjoyed everyday moments as they ate together.

The two also shared a romantic kiss as they sat side by side looking out at the sea. Their natural displays of affection captured the sweet atmosphere of a real-life couple.

That same day, Lee Hi promoted her new song and music video with a post on her social media that read, “KAI is out for free. I’m heading to 808HI YouTube to check it out too!” She also drew attention by sharing a couple selfie with Dok2.

Dok2 and Lee Hi effectively confirmed they were dating last March by publicly expressing their affection for each other on social media. At the time, Dok2 wrote “TO MY LADY” on a photo he took with Lee Hi, and Lee Hi also referred to Dok2 as “my one and only Dok2” and “MY MAN DOK2,” making their relationship clear.

The two first crossed paths in 2016 through the history-themed hip-hop project on MBC’s “Infinite Challenge.” Lee Hi formed a musical connection with them when she featured on “Like,” a song by Yoo Jae-suk and Dok2.

Since then, the two have pursued their path together not only as a couple but also as musical partners. They jointly founded the hip-hop and R&B-based label “808 HI Recordings,” and last March released the duet “You & Me.” The song also drew attention, as its love-themed lyrics resonated with their relationship.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.