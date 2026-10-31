Lee Seung-chul on why he cut ties with Kang Ho-dong right after getting married: “The drinking buddy I had to drop first”

[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Singer Lee Seung-chul opened up about why he began keeping his distance from Kang Ho-dong as soon as he got married.

Singer Lee Seung-chul and WOODZ appeared as transfer students on JTBC’s Knowing Bros, which aired on the 31st.

When Lee Seung-chul appeared that day, Kang Ho-dong barked at him, saying, “How dare you show your face here, of all places?”

When Lee Soo-geun asked, “Didn’t the two of you used to see each other often?”, Lee Seung-chul calmly replied, “We just hadn’t seen each other in a while.”

Kang Ho-dong expressed his hurt, saying, “Twenty years ago, I was so happy when Lee Seung-chul said he was getting married, but then an article came out saying he was cutting ties with Kang Ho-dong.”

Lee Seung-chul denied it, saying, “That never happened,” but was also candid about why he began keeping his distance from Kang Ho-dong.

Lee Seung-chul, who used to spend a lot of time with Kang Ho-dong before getting married, said, “We were drinking buddies. But after I got married, the first person I had to cut off was Ho-dong, because there was so much drinking.” He added, “Whenever I met Ho-dong, I’d practically crawl home. The first thing you have to cut off when you get married is your drinking buddies,” drawing laughter.

Congratulations poured in for Lee Seung-chul, who recently became a grandfather. “I’ve been a grandfather for about 40 days now. I went to see my grandchild this time, and it feels like the baby has fulfilled a long-held wish of mine,” he said, adding proudly, “My height is one, but even as a baby, the baby has incredibly long arms and legs.”

He added with delight, “My son-in-law is handsome, and he’s 188 cm tall. His arms and legs are incredibly long. It seems my grandson inherited that exactly.”

Lee Seung-chul said that on the day he first met his son-in-law, they even went to a public bathhouse together. “I liked him so much that he seemed adorable to me. I don’t have a son, so my son-in-law really feels like a son to me. I’d like to go to the bathhouse together, too,” he said, expressing his affection.

He added happily, “I told them that if possible, I wanted them to have a grandson rather than a granddaughter, and then a grandson was born. All my dreams came true.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.