Oh Yoon-ah shares miraculous update on son with developmental disability after remarrying a man four years her junior: He completes a 4.2km race

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Actor Oh Yoon-ah expressed her joy at the remarkable growth and challenge of her son, Min.

On the 31st, Oh Yoon-ah posted a photo on social media with the caption, “Min, full of passion again today!!”

The photo shows Oh Yoon-ah’s son, Min, taking part in the “2026 AUTISM RACE,” held that day.

Min took on the 4.2km course and completed it in 36 minutes. Afterward, he stood with his mother, Oh Yoon-ah, in front of his recorded time, striking a V sign to show his joy.

Proud of her son for taking on the challenge, Oh Yoon-ah showered him with praise and support: “Did you run the whole thing by yourself? That’s amazing. You did great. You’re the best.”

Earlier, Oh Yoon-ah appeared on KBS 2TV’s “Stars’ Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant,” which aired on the 29th, and shared the news that her son had joined a swimming team for athletes with disabilities as a professional swimmer, saying, “Min turned 20. He also got a job.”

Min had been training to compete in a domestic qualifying event for the Special Olympics (a nonprofit international sporting event for children and adults with intellectual disabilities and autism). Perhaps thanks to his mother’s encouragement, Min’s steady efforts paid off: despite it being his first time competing, he won a bronze medal in freestyle and a silver medal in backstroke.

Oh Yoon-ah also expressed her gratitude at the time, saying, “(My husband) treated Min really well. (My husband) took Min to a public bathhouse. It was Min’s first time. I think that’s when Min fell for him. Since Min is a boy, there were many things I found difficult, but my husband taught him everything.” She added, “Before we started dating, my husband was sweating profusely as he taught Min to ski, and seeing that moved me.” She said that thanks to him, Min became inseparable from his “uncle” (Oh Yoon-ah’s husband).

Oh Yoon-ah divorced in 2015 and has raised her son, who has a developmental disability, on her own. Last July, she completed her marriage registration with a non-celebrity man four years her junior and announced that she had remarried, receiving many congratulations.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.