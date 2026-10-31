Jeon Won-ju’s heartbreaking condition after a diagnosis of “pre-dementia”... “I didn’t know it would be this bad; I’m shocked and upset”

[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Actress Jeon Won-ju moved viewers by failing to recognize the face of a friend of 70 years and forgetting again just 10 minutes after hearing an explanation.

Jeon Won-ju, who was diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment, a stage before dementia, appeared on MBN’s “Unforgettable Duet 2,” which aired on the 31st. Singer Lee Moo-song joined the program as Jeon’s “Memory Singer.”

That day, Lee Moo-song shared his special bond with Jeon Won-ju, his mother’s longtime friend. He explained, “I remember her carrying me on her back and soothing me when I was little. We’re like family.”

He added, “Through the program, I want to help create new memories for her and spend meaningful time together so that the beautiful memories we make from now on will never be forgotten.”

Footage later showed Jeon Won-ju meeting and talking with actress Kim Hyung-ja, a friend of 55 years.

Kim Hyung-ja brought up a recent time they had met, but Jeon Won-ju gave an awkward laugh and said, “I can’t quite remember.” Kim, flustered, explained the circumstances in detail, but Jeon still could not recall what had happened.

Jeon Won-ju opened up, saying, “I was diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment a few years ago. I’m slow to recognize people.” She added, “Even though they say we met not long ago, I can’t remember. My memory is getting worse, and things keep getting hazier.”

After seeing that Jeon Won-ju’s condition was more serious than she had expected, Kim Hyung-ja expressed her sadness, saying, “I thought you’d be healthy your whole life.”

Later, Jeon Won-ju got on the program’s signature “Memory Bus” with Kim Hyung-ja and Lee Moo-song, and they looked at old photos and revisited their memories.

However, Jeon Won-ju could not even remember the face of Lee Moo-song’s mother, a friend of 70 years with whom she had been as close as a sister. Lee explained in detail, and Jeon recalled her, but she forgot again just 10 minutes later, adding to the sadness.

Lee Moo-song opened up, saying, “She remembers some things really well, but when she comes to a stop over things you’d naturally think she would remember, I thought that might be the moment when symptoms of mild cognitive impairment show up. I was shocked and really upset. I didn’t know it would be this bad.”

He added, “Still, as we kept drawing out stories, seeing her find memories tucked away somewhere and continue telling them made me realize through experience just how important the people around her are.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.