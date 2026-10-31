Heo Kyung-hwan’s handsome looks leave even his colleagues helpless... “Couldn’t hold a meeting, too busy looking at his face”

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Comedian Heo Kyung-hwan was named by female comedians as the most popular man.

On the 31st, a video titled “So, if you could go back to before you got married, who would you date?” was posted on the YouTube channel “Gyeguwomundeul.”

That day, Jung Kyung-mi asked Jo Seung-hee, “After becoming a comedian, was there anyone you thought you might be interested in romantically?” Jo Seung-hee replied, “I think everyone probably feels that way when they’re a rookie.” Jung Kyung-mi then joked, “Was it Heo Kyung-hwan for you too?” prompting laughter.

Jo Seung-hee recalled, “My senior colleague Heo Kyung-hwan said, ‘Jo Seung-hee, do you have time? Let’s have a meeting, just the two of us.’” She continued, “We met after filming, and he had come with his makeup done. He looked so polished.” She added, “His head was so small, and he was so handsome,” candidly admitting, “I couldn’t have the meeting at all. I couldn’t concentrate because he was so handsome.”

Jung Kyung-mi agreed that Heo Kyung-hwan had exceptional looks, saying, “There will never be another man that handsome among comedians.”

Jo Seung-hee said, “He has a gentleness that captivates women, charisma, and a soft, affectionate side.” Kim Kyung-ah chimed in, “It’s not the kind of gentlemanly charm that’s about trying to seduce women.”

Jung Kyung-mi added, “He isn’t even interested in any of the female comedians.” Kim Kyung-ah replied, “That’s why you keep pining for him,” prompting laughter.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.