Lee Kyung-shil faces auction threat over 89-pyeong apartment... “I burst into tears over the 100 million won Kim Ji-sun lent me”

[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Comedienne Lee Kyung-shil expressed gratitude she would never forget to Kim Ji-sun, who lent her the full 100 million won without hesitation when she urgently needed the money.

On the 31st, a video was posted on the YouTube channel Jisik Inside titled “Why networking is completely useless, as I learned after 40 years in broadcasting | Jisik Inside Guest Interview EP. 185 (Lee Kyung-shil, Part 1).”

That day, Lee Kyung-shil confessed, “I had never borrowed money from my colleagues before, but the year before last, when things got turbulent over an apartment issue, I asked a colleague for a loan for the first time.”

She recalled, “I needed about 200 million won, but I was 100 million won short. So I called Kim Ji-sun. I said, ‘Ji-sun, I’m trying to sort this out, but I’m 100 million won short. Could you lend me whatever you can?’”

She explained, “I couldn’t ask her to lend me the full 100 million won, so I told her I was in a situation where I needed to come up with 100 million won.”

Lee Kyung-shil expressed her gratitude to Kim Ji-sun, saying, “Ji-sun said, ‘Okay,’ and a little later I got a text saying, ‘Sis, don’t borrow money here and there. I’ll just send you 100 million won.’ I can’t tell you how grateful I was and how much I cried then.”

She added, “I wanted to pay it all back at once, but I couldn’t. I think it took about a year to repay the full 100 million won.”

Lee Kyung-shil said, “I’m so full of gratitude toward Ji-sun that whenever I make something, she’s the first person who comes to mind,” adding, “The person I’m most grateful to right now is Ji-sun.”

She said, “I always text Ji-sun, ‘Ji-sun, I’ll never forget how grateful I am to you for as long as I live,’ and she says, ‘Sis, stop it.’ Then I say, ‘No, I really am grateful.’”

Earlier, news emerged that in May last year, an apartment owned by Lee Kyung-shil in Ichon-dong, Yongsan District, Seoul, measuring 293 square meters (89 pyeong), had been put up for court auction because of debt problems.

At the time, Lee Kyung-shil said, “To give you the conclusion first, it was resolved well,” adding, “The article came out while I was in the middle of resolving it, so I was caught off guard and surprised too.” She explained that after taking a break from broadcasting for several years, she began investing to earn a stable income, but problems arose when things started going awry three years ago. The related debts were later settled, and the apartment auction proceedings were also reportedly canceled.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.