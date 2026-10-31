49-year-old Eun Ji-won worries about having a child just one year after remarrying: “I may not be around when they’re in high school” (“Mr. House Husband 2”)

[Jeong An-ji, Sportschosun reporter] Eun Ji-won is already worrying about raising a child.

An episode aired on the 31st of KBS2’s “Mr. House Husband Season 2” featured Sleepy spending a day co-parenting with married couple Park Hyun-ho and Eun Ga-eun.

That day, Sleepy asked Park Hyun-ho and Eun Ga-eun, “Are you planning to have a second child?” Eun Ga-eun replied, “I’m not sure. My mind changes every day.”

Sleepy said, “My wife used to say she was done after the second, but lately she says she wants a third,” adding, “But that changes every day, too.” He brought up his wife’s plans for a third child. Sleepy went on to share the joys of parenting: “The kids are so adorable. It makes me wonder why I ever agonized over having a second.”

Eun Ga-eun explained why she was unsure about having a second child: “Because of my age, if I’m going to have a second, I feel like I should have one soon.” But she also said, “I’m very ambitious about my work. If I have a second, I’ll have to focus even more on childcare, and I’m afraid I’ll lose this position.” She voiced a very real concern about a career break.

Eun Ga-eun went on to say, “When my daughter Seowon is 20, I’ll be 60.” Listening to the couple, MC Eun Ji-won joked, “If (a child were born and) became a high school student, I probably wouldn’t be around anymore by then, would I? I wouldn’t be in this world. I’d die before I could even see them get married.”

Eun Ji-won married in 2010 and divorced in 2012. Last year, 13 years after his divorce, he remarried a stylist nine years his junior.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.