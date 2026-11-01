AKMU's Lee Chan-hyuk and Lee Su-hyun reveal their three-story home with a Bukhansan view for the first time: “Separate spaces... and we each pay our own living expenses” ('Omniscient Interfering View')

[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Sibling duo AKMU's Lee Chan-hyuk and Lee Su-hyun revealed for the first time the home they have been sharing for two years.

On the 31st, Lee Chan-hyuk and Lee Su-hyun of AKMU appeared on MBC's 'Omniscient Interfering View,' where they showed viewers what living together is like.

The broadcast showed for the first time the three-story house the two share. With an expansive view of Bukhansan, the house uses each floor for a different purpose.

The first floor has a neat kitchen, a cozy living room, and a dining area, while the second floor has a workout room and a karaoke room equipped with lighting. On the third floor are Lee Chan-hyuk and Lee Su-hyun's private rooms and a shared office reflecting the siblings' tastes.

Lee Su-hyun explained, “My older brother did all the interior design,” and Lee Chan-hyuk said, “We live together, but there isn't a single one of Su-hyun's decorative items here.”

Lee Chan-hyuk, who has been living with his younger sister for two years, said he was the one who first suggested they move in together. “I went to Su-hyun's house and said, ‘How much longer will we get to live together?’ Since we're also at the age when people get married, I thought we should build our teamwork one last time while we still can,” he said.

Lee Su-hyun explained, “At first I thought, ‘Why?’ But my older brother showed me this house and said, ‘It's too big to live in alone, but it would be nice if we lived together.’ So I asked, ‘We can have separate spaces, right?’ and that's how I moved in.” She added, “We each pay our own living expenses, and my brother pays a little more toward the maintenance fees.”

The two had originally planned to live together for just two years, but spoke positively about the possibility of extending their arrangement. Lee Su-hyun said, “With the two years almost up, I thought we'd definitely go our separate ways, but the next house my brother signed a lease for is so nice. It's more private, and the house is even better. He asked if I'd move in with him again, so I'm thinking it over.”

In response, Lee Chan-hyuk showed his special affection for his younger sister, saying, “I don't give Su-hyun anything bad. I only give her good things.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.