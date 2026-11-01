Late Choi Bool-am and Baek Il-seop’s promise that was never kept... “We said we’d meet again after the back surgery”

Photo: Sportschosun archive/joint press corps

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Actor Baek Il-seop expressed his deep grief as he bid farewell to the late Choi Bool-am.

On the afternoon of the 31st, Baek Il-seop visited the funeral home for the late Choi Bool-am at Asan Medical Center in Songpa District, Seoul, to pay his respects.

That day, Baek Il-seop expressed his sorrow, saying, “I didn’t think he would die so soon. He should have lived longer.”

“There’s a group of people I meet with: Kim Yong-geon, Lee Kye-in, Choi Bool-am and me,” he said. “The four of us regularly had dinner together and met often.” He continued, “I heard he’d been ill and had back surgery. I’ve had back surgery twice, too. Since I’d been through it twice myself, I thought he’d be all right.” He added, “Back surgery requires general anesthesia. As you get older, general anesthesia feels like a lot to bear. Still, based on my own experience, I thought it would be all right.” He recalled, “I heard he’d been admitted to the hospital. We’d said we’d meet again after his back surgery.”

He also expressed regret that they never got to keep their promise to meet again after the surgery. Baek Il-seop said, “You’d think he should have lived past 90. I have eight years to go, and I’m worried. He should have lived longer. It’s heartbreaking.”

He also recalled memories of Choi Bool-am, saying, “When Bool-am was still unknown, I became famous a little sooner. I went to see a play, and he made a great impression on me. The two of us got to know each other after that. Back then, Choi Bool-am was unknown and Baek Il-seop was famous.” He added, “I think I should come one more time. I didn’t even get to say what I wanted to say,” expressing his sorrow at parting with the deceased.

Meanwhile, Choi Bool-am died at the age of 87 on the 29th while receiving inpatient treatment. His funeral is being held at Asan Medical Center, and the funeral procession is scheduled for November 2. He will be buried at Donghwa Gyeongmo Park in Paju, Gyeonggi Province.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.