AKMU’s Lee Chan-hyuk is serious about employee benefits, from a four-day workweek to housing deposit and rent support: “Good music comes from a good life”

[Sportschosun reporter supremez] The remarkable benefits at Yeonggamui Saemteo, the company founded by AKMU’s Lee Chan-hyuk—including a four-day workweek and housing-cost support—have drawn admiration.

The workplace culture and employee benefits at Yeonggamui Saemteo, reflecting Lee Chan-hyuk’s tastes and philosophy, were revealed on MBC’s “Omniscient Interfering View,” which aired on the 31st.

The story behind the hiring of a manager personally recruited by Lee Chan-hyuk was revealed. The manager said, “I started at YG in 2022, worked with another team for about three years, and began working with AKMU in 2025.”

The manager, who experienced burnout in their third year on the job, had planned to quit in 2025 but changed their mind after hearing Lee’s plans for running the company. At the time, Lee was preparing to leave YG Entertainment and establish Yeonggamui Saemteo.

The manager said, “The essence of music is ultimately about enjoying life, and I was completely won over when he said, ‘Why don’t we set off together to find that essence?’”

Despite his busy schedule, Lee reportedly personally looked for a place for the manager to live. The manager revealed, “He even covers the housing deposit and monthly rent,” prompting surprise.

Explaining why he recruited the manager, Lee expressed his affection, saying, “They take care of the details and are with me through everything I do.” He added, “I’m a workaholic, so it’s a very difficult job. But they enjoy it with me. They’re like my other self.”

That day, all the employees of Yeonggamui Saemteo went together to learn swing dancing during work hours. The company covered the entire cost of the class.

Lee said, “Even if we worked late the night before, we have to make sure we stick to things like exercise. I want to share the really good things I’ve gained from living that way.”

He continued, “I don’t see it as playing around. I think that if we’re going to create something different, we need to build a different lifestyle, so that’s what I’m investing in.”

Lee’s firm management philosophy—that “good music comes from a good life”—has shaped the distinctive workplace culture at Yeonggamui Saemteo. The company operates on a four-day workweek, with employees working from home after Sports Day every Tuesday and everyone taking Wednesdays off. All employees also take part together in a range of activities, including overseas volunteer work, walking pilgrimage trails, and filming music videos, sharing enjoyment and experiences.

The manager expressed satisfaction, saying, “I think simply doing things together and sharing enjoyment is itself a benefit.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.