Ha Hee-ra stands by beloved husband Choi Soo-jong after his mother's death, in tears: “There was no time to prepare for the grief”

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Actor couple Choi Soo-jong and Ha Hee-ra showed that their love remains unchanged, even in their 33rd year of marriage.

At the end of the episode of KBS2’s “Mr. House Husband Season 2,” which aired on the 31st, the couple’s daily life was featured in the “Monthly House Husband” segment.

In the video, Choi Soo-jong made sure Ha Hee-ra had something to eat, and she told him, “Sit beside me and eat.” Choi replied, “It’s much better to eat while looking at your face,” then sat across from his wife to eat, drawing attention as a devoted husband of 33 years.

The two also shared affectionate moments naturally while rehearsing. Choi revealed his special affection for his wife, saying, “Isn’t Ha Hee-ra cute? She’s the best.” They will appear together on the same theater stage for the first time since their debuts in the play “Love Letters,” which opens on the 5th.

Choi prepared a special event just for Ha Hee-ra: he prepared food for her. After tasting it, Ha said through tears, “I started crying as I ate it. It made me think of my mom.” The food Choi prepared for his wife left viewers wondering what story lay behind it.

Choi Soo-jong recently lost his mother. Ha said, “After his mother passed away, there was no time to prepare for the grief. That’s why Choi Soo-jong must be having the hardest time,” expressing her wish to support her husband as he said goodbye to his mother. Ha’s empathy for and comfort of her husband in his grief conveyed the deep affection they have for each other.

Choi Soo-jong and Ha Hee-ra married in 1993 and have a son and a daughter. Now in their 33rd year of marriage, they continue to share their lives as a couple, moving between television and the stage.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.