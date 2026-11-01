Eun Ji-won drives 10 hours for his beloved wife on their first wedding anniversary, heads to Busan in a camper van ('Mr. House Husband 2')

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Singer Eun Ji-won revealed that he drove alone for about 10 hours round trip on a trip to Busan with his wife for their first wedding anniversary, showing his devoted-husband side.

KBS2's Mr. House Husband Season 2, which aired on the 31st, featured Park Seo-jin holding his first traditional Korean folk painting exhibition.

After 10 months of steady effort, Park Seo-jin held his first traditional Korean folk painting exhibition, and MC Lee Yo-won visited in person to support him.

Watching this, Eun Ji-won said regretfully, "I was going to come too, but I'll definitely go next time." He continued, "It had been exactly a year since I got married, so I went on a trip to Busan by car. That was the longest I'd ever driven in my life."

Lee Yo-won asked, "Didn't you take turns driving?" Eun Ji-won replied, "No, I didn't." He added, "I went to Gwangalli in a camper van." Eun Ji-won's devoted-husband side caught people's attention: he had driven alone for about 10 hours round trip to take the trip with his wife.

Earlier, on the 27th of last month, Lee Seung-gi met Lee Soo-geun on the YouTube channel "Lee Seung-gi 2" and asked how Eun Ji-won had been doing as they talked about their former 2 Days & 1 Night (1N2D) castmates.

Lee Soo-geun said, "He seems to go camping a lot with his wife these days. They seem to keep it simple and not bring much gear," and added, "He likes going out with his wife to get some fresh air." Hearing this, Lee Seung-gi remarked, "Ji-won is hardly the type to tidy up or get things ready," expressing his amazement at how Eun Ji-won had changed after remarrying and drawing laughs.

Meanwhile, Eun Ji-won married in 2010 and divorced in 2012. Last year, 13 years after his divorce, he remarried a stylist nine years his junior.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.