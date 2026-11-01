Sleepy’s wife diagnosed with infertility after a miscarriage; their hard-won daughter and son came after 100 IVF injections

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Singer Sleepy opened up about the infertility and IVF journey he went through before welcoming his second child.

The episode of KBS2’s Mr. House Husband Season 2 aired on the 31st and showed Sleepy spending a day sharing childcare with the couple Park Hyun-ho and Eun Ga-eun.

That day, Sleepy said, “My wife used to say, ‘Two is enough—we’re done after that,’ but these days she says she wants a third,” adding, “But even that changes every day.” He was talking about his wife’s plans for a third child. He then told Park Hyun-ho and Eun Ga-eun, who were considering a second child, “The kids are so adorable. It makes me wonder why we ever worried about having a second,” sharing the joy of raising two children.

Sleepy, a father of children born in consecutive years, also explained why they had their second child just a year later. He said, “My wife got pregnant naturally, but miscarried. We went to the hospital for tests, and she was diagnosed with infertility.” At the time, his wife was in her early 30s, but her ovarian age was in her mid-40s.

Sleepy said, “After being diagnosed with infertility, we conceived our first child through IVF.” The couple did not give up despite receiving more than 100 injections, and after all their efforts, they welcomed their first child, a daughter named Woo-ah. He added, “We conceived our second through IVF on the first try,” and soon afterward, they had their second child, a son named Na-woo, through IVF.

He also opened up about why they tried for a second child just three months after having their first: “The doctor said, ‘If you don’t get pregnant again right now, it will be difficult to have a second child,’ so we tried for a second right away.”

Meanwhile, Sleepy married a non-celebrity eight years younger than him in 2022. They welcomed their first child, a daughter named Woo-ah, in March 2024, and their second, a son named Na-woo, in April last year.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.