Kim Yong-gun explains why he couldn't attend late Choi Bool-am's wake... “His son Ha Jung-woo is set to marry in December”

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Actor Baek Il-seop visited the wake of the late Choi Bool-am, paid tribute to him and spoke of his grief. Baek also explained on Kim Yong-gun's behalf why the actor, who had known Choi for many years, was unable to attend the wake.

Baek Il-seop paid his respects at the wake for the late Choi Bool-am, held at the funeral hall of Asan Medical Center in Songpa-gu, Seoul, on the afternoon of the 31st.

“I didn't know he would die so soon. He should have lived longer,” Baek said. “Shouldn't he have lived past 90? I have eight years left, too, and that worries me. It's heartbreaking; he should have lived a little longer,” he added, expressing his sorrow.

“The people I meet with are Kim Yong-gun, Lee Kye-in, Choi Bool-am and me,” he said. “The four of us regularly had dinner together and met often.”

He also explained why Kim Yong-gun could not attend the wake. Kim and Choi Bool-am previously played father and son in MBC's drama Country Diaries.

“Yong-gun should have come, but his son (Ha Jung-woo) is getting married next month, right?” Baek said, explaining on Kim's behalf that he could not attend the wake with his son Ha Jung-woo's wedding coming up.

Baek added, “I got a call from him,” and explained, “So I told him not to come.” Ha Jung-woo is set to marry actor Cha Jung-won, whom he has been dating for six years, on December 13.

Photo: Joint Press Corps

Meanwhile, Choi Bool-am died at the age of 87 on the 29th while receiving inpatient treatment. His wake was held at the funeral hall of Asan Medical Center, and the funeral procession is scheduled for November 2. He will be buried at Donghwa Gyeongmo Park in Paju-si, Gyeonggi Province.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.