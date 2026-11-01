Lee Kyung-sil worries about Kim Shin-young’s weight gain after a yo-yo rebound following her 44-kg loss: “You’re starting to cross the line... Stop now”

[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Lee Kyung-sil praised the talent of her beloved junior colleague Kim Shin-young, while expressing concern about her recent weight changes and recommending that she exercise.

On the 31st, a video titled “Why Networking Is Completely Useless, as I Realized After 40 Years in Broadcasting | Jisik Inside Guest Interview EP. 185 (Lee Kyung-sil, Part 1)” was posted on the YouTube channel Jisik Inside.

That day, Lee Kyung-sil praised her, saying, “If you ask which of my junior colleagues I’ve always been most fond of, Sun-hee (Jung) was so lovely. She’s so talented.” She continued, “These days, Lee Su-ji is doing great too,” and added, “The junior I’ve adored for a long time is Kim Shin-young. When I used to dote on her, she was young and felt burdened because she couldn’t accept all my affection, but these days she calls me ‘auntie.’” She spoke affectionately of her.

Lee Kyung-sil praised Kim Shin-young’s abilities, saying, “She’s good at acting, and her conversations are gems. She also does sketch comedy with real flair.” She then offered some gentle advice: “She’s been gaining weight lately. She’s still pretty, but she’s starting to go a little over the line. I think it’s time for her to stop a little. It’s nice that she enjoys her food, but I think she should exercise too.”

Lee Kyung-sil said she had recently watched Kim Shin-young on MBC’s I Live Alone. “She’d gained quite a bit. It feels a little awkward to call her, but if she sees this, she should stop a little,” she said in a video message, drawing laughter.

She also predicted that Kim Shin-young might win an award. “My feeling is that Shin-young will receive a major award this time. There isn’t another woman who hosts with such flair, is there? I think she’ll receive a major award this year,” Lee Kyung-sil said.

Kim Shin-young did, in fact, receive a Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Commendation at the 17th Korea Popular Culture and Arts Awards, held on the 29th at Haeoreum Grand Theater at the National Theater of Korea in Jangchung-dong, Jung District, Seoul. In that sense, Lee Kyung-sil’s prediction came true.

Lee Kyung-sil expressed her pride, saying, “When I see my juniors establishing themselves in their respective fields or in one place or another, I feel incredibly grateful, amazed, and proud as a senior.”

Kim Shin-young previously lost weight from 88 kg to 44 kg and maintained her weight for more than 13 years. However, she said that after she stopped managing her diet, her weight came back in just six weeks.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.