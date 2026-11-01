Lee Chun-soo feels hurt by his gifted daughter, in the “top 10% worldwide”: “She’s embarrassed by her dad and won’t even let me near her friends”

[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Former soccer player Lee Chun-soo opened up about feeling hurt, saying his daughter, who is going through puberty, is embarrassed by him in front of her friends.

On the 31st, a video titled “Lee Chun-soo’s Most Flustered Moment Ever LOL” was posted on the YouTube channel Richunsu. Lee’s wife, Shim Haeun, appeared in the video and talked about the relationship between Lee and their eldest daughter, Ju-eun.

That day, Lee said, “Ju-eun has been a little embarrassed by her dad lately,” adding, “The way I see it, she won’t even let me near her friends.” He said he felt hurt, then guessed at the reason himself: “I think it’s because I speak too harshly.”

Shim replied, “You knew? It’s because you speak harshly in front of her friends. We’re family, so we understand what you mean, but Ju-eun really hates it because she’s afraid her friends will be surprised if you talk like that in front of them.”

Asked what kind of way he speaks in front of Ju-eun’s friends, Lee replied, “Ju-eun doesn’t like the idea of setting up that kind of situation in the first place.”

Lee also recalled attending an information session about his daughter’s school admissions. “The session was held at the Banyan Tree, which used to serve as the national team’s lodging,” he said. “At first, my wife asked me to go with her, but Ju-eun didn’t seem to want me to come along, so I was going to skip it.”

He added, “But then Ju-eun suddenly came over and said, ‘Aren’t you going, Dad?’ I think she wants to take me to places like that.”

After hearing this, Shim expressed her frustration, saying, “No. You’re such a pathetic man.” She explained, “Ju-eun has a dream and a school she wants to attend. Mom is somewhat in touch with people, so she knows about it. But she felt Dad didn’t know much at all, so she wanted him to go to an information session like that, meet other parents and hear what they had to say.” In other words, Ju-eun wanted her dad to learn about her plans and school admissions information, too.

Shim also shared an anecdote from the information session. “My husband makes big gestures. The school’s name was displayed in large letters on an LED screen, and he still asked, ‘Hey, what’s the name of the school?’” she recalled. She added, “Ju-eun quietly told him, ‘It’s written right there in front of you. That’s the school name,’” drawing laughter.

Shim said, “Ju-eun thinks that even though her dad is a public figure and famous, she wishes he would just blend in a bit, but somehow he always stands out. Ju-eun finds being the center of attention really overwhelming.”

Lee also said he understood how his daughter felt: “She doesn’t like being the center of attention. Since she’s going through puberty, attention is hard for her to deal with. But Dad is someone who can draw attention, does attract it, and is known by people, so I think that makes it hard for her.”

Lee married model Shim Haeun in 2012. They welcomed their daughter Ju-eun in 2013, followed by twins Tae-gang and Ju-yul in 2020. Ju-eun, who attends ICS International School, where annual tuition is about 40 million won, was also accepted last year into the Johns Hopkins Center for Talented Youth (CTY). CTY is one of the leading gifted education programs in the United States, and reportedly only the top 10% are given the opportunity to take its test.

In May, Lee Chun-soo also made headlines when she served as a special English interpreter on a soccer match preview show and conducted an interview in English with Jeju SK FC coach Sérgio Costa.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.