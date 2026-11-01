Lee Si-young melts at her second daughter’s adorable antics: “My unrequited love has begun” — after giving birth without her ex-husband’s consent

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyun] Actress Lee Si-young warmed hearts by sharing sweet moments from her life with her two children.

On the 31st, Lee Si-young shared a photo of her eldest son playing in a soccer match with his friends. She went to the game with her second daughter, who recently celebrated her first birthday.

What particularly caught people’s attention was the children’s adorable bond. The eldest son pushed his younger sister’s stroller himself, showing what a dependable big brother he is. His little sister also gazed at him with a bright smile that melted the hearts of those who saw it.

Lee Si-young shared how much her daughter adores her big brother, writing, “She only smiles like this for her big brother.” She added, “His biggest fan,” and proudly showed off her daughter’s lovely smile, with four tiny, rice-grain-like teeth peeking out along her upper and lower gums.

Lee Si-young also expressed how delighted she was by her adorable daughter squirming in her mother’s arms, writing, “My unrequited love has begun.”

Meanwhile, Lee Si-young married a businessman nine years her senior in 2017 and welcomed her first son the following year. But in March last year, after eight years of marriage, she announced their divorce.

Lee Si-young later drew attention when she revealed that she had given birth to her second daughter in November that same year after having an embryo implanted that she had frozen during her marriage. At the time, controversy arose after it became known that her ex-husband had not consented to the embryo transfer.

Her ex-husband also told the media that it was true he had not agreed to the second pregnancy, but said that, now the child had been born, he would fulfill his responsibilities as a father.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.