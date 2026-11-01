Kim Jun-ho succeeds with a ‘Mounjaro diet’... a 5-kg-lighter look that even Kim Ji-min would fall for (Hit and Miss Tour)

[Sportschosun | Reporter Kim Su-hyun] Comedian Kim Jun-ho revealed the latest on his diet during a broadcast, then broke into a sweat when his junior, Hong In-kyu, exposed him.

The first episode of Channel S’s ‘You Pay! Hit and Miss Tour,’ which aired on Saturday the 31st, followed Kim Dae-hee, Kim Jun-ho, Jang Dong-min, Yoo Se-yoon and Hong In-kyu as they set off for the first trip of the sixth season in Da Nang, Vietnam. They also tallied how many times each had been stuck with the bill over the previous season. Jang Dong-min had paid about 1.73 million won across 15 bill-paying turns, making him the least frequent payer, while Yoo Se-yoon had spent about 3.34 million won over 28 turns and suffered the indignity of being the most frequent payer—a stark contrast in their fortunes. Yoo then made a ‘public appeal,’ saying, “Don’t be fooled by Hong In-kyu’s ‘whining’ (‘It’s hard getting stuck with the bill so often’),” showing off their hilariously chaotic best-friend chemistry.

When the Hit and Miss crew arrived at Da Nang International Airport, they perked up, saying, “It’s the off-season (rainy season), so the weather is cool and pleasant.” Kim Jun-ho explained, “Round-trip airfare is really cheap, too. This time, I booked a luxurious place to stay for several consecutive nights.” They took a taxi to the private three-story accommodation Kim had booked and admired its luxurious feel, complete with a karaoke room and swimming pool. After changing into their swimsuits, they played a game to decide who would pay the accommodation bill for the first day. Hong In-kyu came last. The group plunged into the pool and had a blast, asking, “Who said this was the off-season?” Yoo Se-yoon then suggested, “Since it’s the rainy season, it’s bound to rain at least once. Let’s bet on the second day’s accommodation bill by guessing what time it’ll rain tomorrow.” They each picked a time slot they wanted, setting up a long game, before heading to Da Nang hot spot My Khe Beach for a meal.

In the taxi, the Hit and Miss crew went over how many times each had been stuck with the bill in the previous season. When the penalty for being the most frequent payer came up, Kim Jun-ho confided, “In the Jeonju trip episode, I had to be a model for a nude figure drawing as a penalty. I was shocked when I saw how heavy I looked on TV, so I went back on a diet. I lost about 5 kg.” Hong In-kyu made everyone burst out laughing when he said, “My mother-in-law is a huge Hit and Miss Tour fan and watches every single scene, but she says she didn’t watch that one.” As everyone had expected, Jang Dong-min, ‘Genius Jang,’ had been stuck with the bill the fewest times. Yoo Se-yoon, not Hong In-kyu, had been stuck with it the most. Kim Dae-hee and Jang Dong-min sternly warned Hong, “From now on, don’t whine about how hard it is when you get stuck with the bill.”

At My Khe Beach, the Hit and Miss crew went to a seafood restaurant serving fresh seafood. The restaurant had become famous after BTS visited, so the group ordered the ‘BTS Set’ without hesitation. Hong In-kyu said, “I want to try crayfish sashimi, too,” but after checking the price, foodie Kim Jun-ho shut him down: “That’s way too expensive.” Feeling hurt, Hong complained, “Jun-ho, you won’t let me order what I want because you’re on a ‘Mounjaro diet.’” As if Hong had hit a nerve, Kim tried to smooth things over, saying, “You want it? Then let’s order it.” A little later, an assortment of seafood—including raw shrimp and stir-fried squid—was served, and the group happily remarked, “This is incredible value for money.” They then played a game to decide who would pay the 270,000-won meal bill. As the restaurant was holding a ‘Guess 7.77 Seconds’ event, the crew gave it a try. Hong, who came closest to 7.77 seconds, took first place, while Yoo came last.

In the evening, the Hit and Miss crew set off to explore Son Tra Night Market, which was brimming with Da Nang’s local atmosphere. While browsing the many clothing shops, they found one where customers could have a T-shirt made with a photo of their choice. The crew secretly chose photos of one another and ordered custom shirts. While the shirts were being made, they played a game to pick who would be stuck with the bill at the night market. After a balloon-popping contest, Yoo Se-yoon came last. He was devastated when his cumulative tally reached 30 times stuck with the bill. After enjoying fruit juice and griddled ice cream, the group returned to the shop and picked up their T-shirts, each printed with a photo chosen by someone else. Hong In-kyu picked a photo of Kim Jun-ho from the nude figure-drawing penalty, and Kim squeezed his eyes shut when he saw the shirt, saying, “That’s a version of me I never want to see again...” Kim went to the trouble of making a shirt with a photo of Yoo from his ‘baboon’ days, while Yoo created a separate image exposing ‘Kim Dae-hee = Kkon Dae-hee,’ triggering a total collapse of Kim Dae-hee’s worldview. Kim Dae-hee gave Jang Dong-min a shirt printed with an award-ceremony photo of him as a ‘Yonsama’ lookalike. Jang, in turn, handed Hong In-kyu a shirt featuring a photo of Hong with his head shaved—after Jang had personally shaved it during a recent tour to Heaven Lake on Mount Baekdu—making everyone burst out laughing.

After changing into their ‘mocking T-shirts,’ the Hit and Miss crew headed to Dragon Bridge, a Da Nang landmark spanning the Han River. Amid the huge crowds gathered to watch the fire show, they enjoyed the spectacular display and took plenty of photos to mark the occasion. After a fun evening, they returned to their accommodation and wrapped up the first day by enjoying the karaoke room inside together.

The second day of the Hit and Miss crew’s off-season trip to Da Nang, Vietnam, will be featured in episode 2 of Channel S’s ‘You Pay! Hit and Miss Tour,’ airing at 9 p.m. on Saturday, November 7.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.