Covering employees’ rent and housing deposits, plus a four-day workweek: Lee Chan-hyuk’s ‘dream workplace’ after going independent from YG

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] AKMU’s Lee Chan-hyuk surprised viewers by revealing the extraordinary benefits at his company, which even covers employees’ housing deposits and rent. The cast members were also full of admiration for the company’s distinctive culture, which includes not only a four-day workweek but also group swing-dance classes.

Episode 422 of MBC’s variety show Omniscient Interfering View, which aired on Saturday the 31st, first showed Lee Chan-hyuk and Lee Su-hyun starting their day in a three-story share house with panoramic views of Bugaksan Mountain. The show was planned by Noh Si-yong, directed by Chae Hyun-seok, Kim Hae-ni, Lee Da-un, Seo Ye-na and Kang Yeon-ju, and written by Yeo Hyeon-jeon.

The siblings began living under one roof two years ago at Lee Chan-hyuk’s suggestion. Their home drew admiring exclamations, with stylish objects that reflected his taste throughout and thoughtfully equipped floors featuring a workout room, karaoke room and shared office for the siblings. After a reflective moment in which Lee Chan-hyuk enjoyed his freedom while gazing at Bugaksan Mountain from the terrace, the two showed the unmistakable reality of sibling life: despite being in the same house, he called his younger sister to ask where the cooking oil was.

The headquarters of Lee Chan-hyuk’s new agency, Center of Inspiration, was also shown as he arrived at work in a 2004 classic car. The company’s unusual structure—with Lee Chan-hyuk as the ‘Keeper of the Spring,’ Lee Su-hyun as the ‘Princess,’ and employees, Lee Chan-hyuk’s source of inspiration, known as the ‘Inspirations’—set the scene for a remarkable recruitment story. Lee’s unusual thoughtfulness came to light: when Yu, one of the ‘Inspirations,’ was considering a working holiday, Lee proposed a three-year vision, asking, ‘Would you like to set off together to find what really matters?’ He even found Yu a home for commuting to work and covered the deposit and rent. When the company’s Tuesday group swing-dance classes and four-day workweek were revealed, guided by the philosophy that ‘good music comes from a good life,’ the panelists were full of admiration, saying, ‘I can’t believe a company like this exists.’

Above all, the episode candidly revealed the behind-the-scenes story of ‘Paradise of Rumors,’ Lee Chan-hyuk’s first solo concert since going independent, which he built himself from start to finish. Serving as the concert’s overall director, Lee first brought to life the ideas he had only imagined in his mind—ranging from a 360-degree, donut-shaped stage where audiences and artists could connect, to percussion placed atop a tent, rocks in the desert and creatures beneath the sea—by sketching them and making paper miniatures. He then faithfully translated them into a vast, full-scale stage set.

He was the meticulous professional ‘Chanteil,’ who made it his top priority to create a space where anyone, from anywhere, could become completely immersed. He also spoke of the pressure brought on by that sense of responsibility: he couldn’t sleep because of spasms starting a week before the concert, and lost as much as 5 kg in a month.

Behind this perfectionism was also the older brother’s profound affection for his younger sister, Lee Su-hyun. To help Su-hyun through a difficult slump, Lee Chan-hyuk began a residential stay with her a residential stay in Gapyeong on New Year’s Day 2026. He worked to get his sister’s daily life back on track by setting rules for morning and evening exercise, healthy meals and limits on phone use. They also walked the Camino de Santiago together last year.

Lee Chan-hyuk shared what was in his heart, saying, ‘At that time, the most important thing I needed to do was help Su-hyun recover her health and emotional well-being,’ and explaining that he quietly stayed by his sister’s side until she could get back on her feet. But the touching moment didn’t last long: Lee Chan-hyuk’s escapade—sneaking convenience-store food during their stay together and hoping to get away with it—was exposed. Lee Su-hyun expressed her sense of betrayal, and the studio erupted in laughter.

When the main concert finally began, it was a wondrous paradise in which Lee Chan-hyuk’s imagination became reality at 200 percent. Delicate details shone through, from outdoor busking arranged to keep the wait from becoming boring and ambient sounds capturing the sounds of nature, to a special request that everyone on the filming crew, including the Omniscient Interfering View production team, wear hiking clothes so as not to disrupt the concert’s mood. Most notably, AKMU arrived onstage in a 40-year-old classic car and put on a spectacular show, leading some 30,000 audience members to paradise. During ‘Paradise of Rumors,’ not only the audience but also the staff at the venue all stood up and danced together in a remarkable scene.

The highlight was ‘Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart,’ which the two sang facing each other after overcoming a difficult time. Having shared every moment—from cloudy and sunny days to even the bitterly cold ones—they conveyed a profound resonance as ‘life companions and fellow travelers’ who calmly weather even sad and lonely nights and share their joys and sorrows without holding back.

Lee Su-hyun, who overcame her slump with Lee Chan-hyuk’s help, vowed, ‘I will never give up on loving myself again.’ Lee Chan-hyuk, who believes music is about joyfully searching for what really matters with the people around him, also shared his hope, saying, ‘I’m excited about the journey ahead with these people, so I dream a different dream every day.’ AKMU brought the evening to a moving close with ‘Last Goodbye,’ then climbed back into the classic car and left paradise, ending a dazzling night unlike any other, with not a dull moment and one they would remember for a lifetime.

Next week on Omniscient Interfering View, K-Lady Gaga Kim Gwang-jin and ‘Team Gwangjin’ will appear once again, showing that they still have the instincts of active performers despite being in their 60s on average, as they take on their first photo shoot. Comedian Shin Gi-ru, now in her 22nd year, will also hold her first fan meeting with fans who have stayed by her side for a long time, sharing heartfelt stories and moving them deeply.

Omniscient Interfering View airs every Saturday at 11:10 p.m. on MBC.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.