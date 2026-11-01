ENHYPEN wraps up 'THE SIN' series, which topped the Billboard 200... All members pen lyrics for fan song

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] The group ENHYPEN is making a romantic comeback.

On October 31, ENHYPEN unveiled the tracklist for its spin-off single 'THE SIN: PARALLEL WORLD.'

'THE SIN: PARALLEL WORLD' is a spin-off that brings the 'THE SIN' series to a close. It tells the story of lovers who, having realized that simply being together is a blessing, become certain of their fated relationship in another parallel world.

The album features three tracks in total, including the title track 'I Want You,' 'Don't Stop' and 'Irie Season.'

'I Want You' depicts the moment two people recognize each other through an instinctive pull, like a sixth sense, and realize they are destined for each other. A romantic confession song about how their love for 'you' remains unchanged in any world, it sees world-renowned producer JULiA LEWiS join forces with the group once again after working on 'Bloody Paradise,' the title track of their eighth mini album, 'THE SIN: BLISS.'

'Don't Stop,' featuring popular American singer-songwriter Bazzi, sings of a firm resolve to keep moving toward each other without stopping. 'Irie Season' is a fan song for ENGENE, the group's official fan club. All the members contributed lyrics, sharing a promise to always be together, even as the seasons change.

ENHYPEN will release the music video for 'I Want You' at 11:59 p.m. on the 13th. The song will follow at 2 p.m. on the 20th, and the album will be released at noon on the 23rd.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.