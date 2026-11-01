Kwon Sang-woo and Son Tae-young’s daughter Riho, really 12? Her remarkable growth... girl-group-ready visuals

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actor Son Tae-young and Kwon Sang-woo’s daughter Riho drew attention with an update showing how much she had grown—so much that it was hard to believe she was only 12.

On the 1st, Son Tae-young shared a photo showing the back of her daughter Riho, along with the caption, “Riho—unicorn; Chopa—unicorn; Bella refuses.”

In the photo, Riho was heading out to a Halloween party. Her long, straight hair reaching down to her waist and her long, slender arms and legs caught the eye.

Her striking proportions and aura seemed to reflect the best of Son Tae-young and Kwon Sang-woo. Her remarkably grown-up appearance inspired admiration, making it hard to believe she was still only 12.

Last May, Son Tae-young spoke on her YouTube channel about her daughter Riho’s growth and changing tastes in clothes.

When an acquaintance said, “Has Riho already grown this much?”, Son Tae-young replied, “My daughter and I have different tastes in clothes,” adding, “She wore short shorts to school today. She asked, ‘Can I wear these?’ Since the weather was warm, I told her she could.”

She went on, “I want to buy her clothes meant for children, but instead she asks me to buy her clothes in styles adults wear,” and added, “I think we’ll clash a lot going forward. I’m going to try not to interfere too much now.” She said that as her daughter had grown so much, her tastes and individuality were becoming more distinct.

Meanwhile, Son Tae-young married actor Kwon Sang-woo in 2008, and they have a son and a daughter. She currently lives in New Jersey, U.S., for their children’s education, while Kwon Sang-woo continues his career, traveling between South Korea and the United States.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.