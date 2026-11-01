Go Eun-ah, who has gone public with her relationship, once again makes a self-deprecating remark about her nose surgery ahead of revealing her handsome boyfriend: “There’s nothing of my own left”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Go Eun-ah drew laughs by candidly admitting to plastic surgery after her younger brother Mir’s blunt revelations.

On the 31st, a video featuring the daily lives of siblings Go Eun-ah and Mir was posted on the YouTube channel Banggane.

That day, Go Eun-ah shared her thoughts as she watched her younger brother Mir prepare to get waxed. She said, “I’m old-fashioned; I like keeping things basic. I want to go back to how I looked when I was born.”

Then Mir brought up his older sister’s past as if he’d been waiting for the chance. He bluntly listed Go Eun-ah’s cosmetic surgeries and procedures, saying, “And you say that after having your nose done so many times? What are you talking about? You got hair implants and had Zeronate done—you did it all.”

Her younger brother’s unexpected jab made Go Eun-ah burst out laughing. She then candidly admitted, “There’s nothing of my own left,” turning the scene into a sea of laughter.

Go Eun-ah previously made headlines when she revealed that she had undergone revision nose surgery after being the victim of a medical accident in 2023. She said the operation had lasted more than nine hours, prompting sympathy.

Go Eun-ah also surprised people when she described the cost of her revision nose surgery as “the price of a brand-new midsize car.”

Meanwhile, Go Eun-ah recently revealed that she has a boyfriend and went public with their relationship. Mir commented on her boyfriend’s looks, saying, “The blue frog (Go Eun-ah’s boyfriend) is really handsome. I think his face might be revealed if there’s an opportunity later. It’s still being considered, but he’s really handsome.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.